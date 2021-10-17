hispanic heritage

Runway Latinx features local, international Latin designers in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago fashion show featuring Latin designers to raise money

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the thirteenth year, Runway Latinx will present its fashion show featuring Latin Designers.

RLx is a platform that features local and international designers on the runway for three days, and gives all those in fashion an opportunity to express their creativity and expand their market - without limits.

This year, Runway Latinx will be hosted by Pivoting in Heels, a digital nonprofit motivated to empower women and provide them with insight and professional tips to successfully pivot through every area of their lives. Additionally, part of the profits will be used to raise funds for internship scholarships presented to Latinas and other BIPOC women.

Runway Latinx "We Flourish" runs Friday through Sunday at CineCity Studios in Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased here.
