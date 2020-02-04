Health & Fitness

Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer in advanced stage, radio show host says

Rush Limbaugh, the most prominent political radio host in the United States, said Monday that he is beginning treatment for lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease. He said the diagnosis was confirmed on January 20.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," Limbaugh said. But "there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment."

Limbaugh has been hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" in national syndication for 31 years. He is a Republican party icon and a close ally of President Trump's.

The president recently called Limbaugh "a major star who never wavered despite the Fake News Hits he has had to endure. His voice is far bigger than theirs!"

Limbaugh's radio contract was due to expire later this year. He renewed his deal with the syndication company Premiere Radio Networks in early January.

"Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and I know he will handle the situation with courage and grace," said Rich Bressler, the president of Premiere's parent company iHeartMedia, in a statement.

His show "continues to be the most-listened-to national radio talk show in America," Premiere said when he renewed.

Limbaugh's fans expressed shock about the diagnosis on Monday afternoon.

"Say a prayer today for my fellow talker Rush @limbaugh who just announced he has lung cancer and will be undergoing treatment," Lars Larson tweeted. "America needs his voice!"

Copyright 2020 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrush limbaughpoliticsu.s. & worldlung cancercancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News