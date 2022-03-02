Chicago Mayor Lightfoot suspends Moscow's sister city status after Russian invasion of Ukraine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11610084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that she has ordered the suspension of Chicago's sister relationship with Moscow."While this is not a decision I enter into lightly, we must send an unambiguous message: we strongly condemn all actions by the Putin regime.," the mayor said in a statement.On Monday,, more than a dozen city council members asked the Department of Special Events to sever ties with Moscow by removing it's sister city status."If there is ever a time for us to step out of our municipal role it's at a time when the third largest military in the world, a nuclear superpower, is engaging in what can only be described as state sponsored terrorism," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.Here is the mayor's full statement: