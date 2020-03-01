newsviews

Newsviews: Election Security

By Kay Cesinger

In 2016, Russian hackers infiltrated Illinois' voter registration database.

With the Illinois primary just over two weeks away, election officials in Chicago and across the state are working to make sure that in 2020 the system is safe from outside meddling.

Marisel Hernandez, chair of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners and Matt Dietrich with the Illinois State Board of Elections joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us what's been done and what you need to know before casting your ballot.

For more information: chicagoelections.gov
