Wilmette Village Board passes resolution opposing Ryan Field concerts

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Wilmette Village Board passed a resolution Tuesday night objecting to proposed changes that would allow concerts to be held at Northwestern University's Ryan Field.

A map shows that the north end of the stadium sits right on the border of Evanston and Wilmette.

The plan to hold concerts there is part of a bigger plan to upgrade Ryan Field, but some Wilmette residents are concerned about traffic, parking and noise.

The resolution will be presented to the city of Evanston.

Wilmette residents are not the only group to have expressed opposition to the plan to renovate Ryan Field. A group of Northwestern faculty members want the university to pause their Ryan Field plans in light of the hazing controversy involving the university's athletic department.