Saint Sabina church hosts annual 'Day of Service,' dispensing acts of kindness, love on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Church members at Saint Sabina weren't marching, but they were moving to beautify and help the community Saturday.Neighbors helped neighbors as the faith community of St. Sabina church once again took to city streets for their annual Day of Service."That's what true discipleship is. We are supposed to help one another," said church member Kiawah Allenson.For a 6th year, hundreds of members of the South Side catholic church, supported by other organizations, fan out into several communities to dispense acts of kindness and love.Deborah Cobb was one of the seniors fed by Purpose Over Pain. The group was founded by Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt and Pamela Bosley, both parents who've lost children to gun violence."Our way to give back is to pass out food and give care baskets to the seniors and show love in the community," Holt said.The neighborhood's pets were also included. Paws Salvation handed out free pet food and more."The whole aim is to preserve the bond between the owner and his pet," said Peter Elueze with Paws Salvation.There were also efforts to feed the homeless and the city's first responders, along with cleaning up vacant lots and a beautification of 79th Street in conjunction with After School Matters."I feel like it's really bringing and making the community more lively," said volunteer Cordell Williams.While giving away free gift cards, Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina said with all that is going on, many people have lost hope and need to know someone cares."To be back out and blessing people, which is what we want to do. Just bless them," Fr. Pfleger said. "Tell them, 'We love you and care about you.' People need that."Even though Day of Service will come to an end, the commitment to the neighborhood will not. Members will also be out on Friday night for a march against violence.