Kids from Wilmette parish make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Making hundreds of phone calls this week, children from Wilmette's Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish are reaching out to community members most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19."We all have basic needs. Going to the grocery, picking up prescriptions. And we want to make that easy to seniors who may be more prone to getting this infection and this virus," explained 17-year-old Kate Vallace who is organizing what she said is a growing group of volunteers making calls to roughly 800 senior citizens."We just say 'Hi, how are you?' We check in, let them know that someone is here to help them," Vallace said, adding, "It's hard that we can't go to church during this time so we like to say a Hail Mary together."Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier's pastor, Fr. Wayne Watts, said this is at the core of Church teachings."It's putting our faith into action," said Watts, adding of the seniors, "Some of them live alone, some of them don't have family around. And I thought how nice it would be to have some of our great young people call them."Nancy Lou Kelly is looking forward to receiving one of these phone calls."We all need human connection," Kelly said.She's fortunate enough to have family dropping off groceries at her door. But she's grateful to know the parish is ready to help as well."It makes me feel wonderful. It makes me feel secure. It makes me feel loved," Kelly said.Watts says community members will make hundreds of follow up calls as well, ensuring this parish is connected even if it's physically isolated.