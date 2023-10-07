WATCH LIVE

Follow these tips when negotiating salary for a pay raise

Average American has not received raise in past 3 years: survey

ByJason Knowles and Ann Pistone WLS logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 5:19PM
How to negotiate salary for a pay raise
Hoping to get a pay raise? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares helpful tips to negotiate your salary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to negotiate your salary.

If you've been waiting for your next pay raise, you're not alone. According to a survey from OnePoll, the average American employee hasn't received a raise at their current job in the last three years.

But experts at Shapiro Negotiations Institute say getting that salary increase isn't impossible.

When asking for a raise, prepare what to say beforehand and build confidence. You can initiate the conversation by describing how inflation has affected your cost of living, and explaining that you believe an increase in salary would be appropriate to manage those costs.

Communicate your value. Highlight your accomplishments to map out how a raise could benefit everyone involved. The company should want to keep strong talent instead of searching for new employees.

Remember that a raise isn't the only option. Employers may be able to increase your time off, and 401k contributions. They could offer better health insurance or possibly allow you to expense commuting costs.

