Family of Chicago bartender shot to death while trying to stop car break-in demands justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Participants in a walk on Sunday raised awareness and demanded justice for a Chicago bartender who was shot to death while trying to stop a car break-in on the Near West Side.

Salvador Herrera's family and friends walked a symbolic one-mile route near where he was killed.

The 42-year-old was driving home from work near South Loomis Street and West Flournoy Street on Oct. 15 when, police say, he tried to stop people breaking into a car.

He was shot in the back and left in the street. His loved ones are calling for his killers to be arrested.

Police asked anyone with information to call 312-744-8261 and ask for Detective Perricone.