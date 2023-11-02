Chicago man fatally shot trying to stop car theft remembered at vigil; killer remains at large

Determined their loved one will not become another statistic, Salvador Herrera's family held a vigil and passed out flyers, trying to find the shooters who shot killed weeks ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago bartender Salvador Herrera, who was shot and killed while trying to keep thieves from stealing a car, was remembered at vigil Thursday evening.

The vigil was held at the intersection where the 42-year-old was shot, rallying the community in their quest for justice.

Herrera's sister said the past few weeks have been the most difficult of her life, not least because her brother's murder remains unsolved. Marcelina Herrera has gone door-to-door on the Near West Side, handing out flyers with her brother's picture in hopes someone may hold the key to solving his murder.

"I am standing here where my brother's life was taken away to seek justice, so they can put a face to the name because I refuse the thought of my brother ever becoming a statistic," she said.

Herrera was shot and killed after his family said he tried to stop a car break-in while he was on his way home from work. Police said he was stopped near Loomis and Flournoy when he saw a group trying to break into a Hyundai. He was still in his car when he tried to intervene.

Investigators said Herrera was shot in the back and later found by officers on patrol.

Thursday night loved ones shared stories about the beloved son and brother.

"They say you can't choose your family, you can choose your friends and I'm really glad that I chose him," one friend shared.

"Sal was more than a victim. He was an honest, healthy, selfless and hard-working," said sister Remis Herrera.

"He was a hero, every moral fiber. When nobody was looking at him, what did he do? He stopped something that was," said cousin Jay Lopez.

The family asks that anyone with may have information about Herrera's death contact Chicago police.