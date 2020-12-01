salvation army

Salvation Army receives 1st Red Kettle gold donations of 2020 holiday season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division said it received its first gold donations of the 2020 Christmas season.

A pair of generous donations were dropped in two of their Red Kettles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A 1-ounce 2005 $50 American Gold Eagle coin was dropped into a kettle outside a Jewel-Osco in Bartlett on Saturday.

The Salvation Army Tri-Corps Center in St. Charles will receive the anonymous donation which is worth an estimated $1,900, according to a release.

Later that day, a 1-ounce fine gold bar was dropped into a kettle outside a Jewel-Osco in Mundelein.

The donation, also worth an estimated $1,900 will help fund programs and services at the Salvation Army Waukegan Corps, officials said.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco.

The Salvation Army said it launched the Rescue Christmas campaign nearly two months early in 2020 to meet the unprecedented need.

Some area locations have seen as much as a fivefold increase in requests for food and emergency assistance since the start of the pandemic, according to the Salvation Army.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmundeleinbartlettst. charleswaukeganholidaysalvation armychristmasdonationscoins
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALVATION ARMY
Our Chicago: Charitable Giving
Salvation Army gets early start on holiday fundraising due to pandemic
Salvation Army breaks out the red kettles early for holiday fundraising
Trailer used to help with COVID-19 outbreak efforts stolen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials to discuss rollout, travel order update
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Show More
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News