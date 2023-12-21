Illinois state treasurer returns unclaimed money with help from GMA at Christkindlmarket

Good Morning America teamed up with Illinois State Treasurer to help return unclaimed money.

Good Morning America teamed up with the state treasurer to help return unclaimed money at the Christkindlemarket Wednesday.

GMA's festive "Show Me the Money" booth is staffed by Santa's helpers from the Illinois State Treasurer's office who looked up visitors' names.

One woman took home hundreds of dollars from an old savings account she thought she closed.

But the big winner of this effort was the Salvation Army of Greater Chicago, which got a big check. Treasurer Michael Frerichs said most of that money is donations that somehow didn't make it to the Salvation Army and ended up with the state instead. Now it's back where it was intended.