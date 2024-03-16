Samantha Chatman on vocal rest after polyp found on vocal cord: 'I thought it was just allergies'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Weekend Morning Anchor and Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman shared a message with viewers regarding her absence on-air.

Sam has a benign polyp on her vocal cord.

"A few months ago, my voice started to sound raspy," Sam said in a social media post. "I thought it was just allergies or my asthma."

But when the issue got worse, Sam decided to see a specialist, and that is when they found a polyp. "This is fairly common in broadcasters, singers, and other people who use their voice a lot for a living," said Sam.

She'll be undergoing a minimally invasive surgery to have the polyp removed. After the procedure, Sam will be on three weeks of vocal rest. "That means no talking, whispering, or humming for three weeks," she said.

Sam said she's in good spirits, just raspy. "The goal is for my voice to be back and better than ever when I return," she said. "Sam is still on your side. I can't wait to see you all again. But for now, it's time to give these vocal cords a rest."

Sam said she plans to share social media updates on her recovery.