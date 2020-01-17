Sports

First full-time female coach in MLB history, Alyssa Nakken, is hired by San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have made a historic hire.

Alyssa Nakken will be one of manager Gabe Kapler's assistants this season. She's the first-ever full-time female coach in the majors.

"Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization, and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse," said Kapler. "Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."

Nakken is 29 and a former Sacramento State softball star.

According to the Giants, Alyssa played first base for the Hornets from 2009-2012 and was a three-time all-conference selection, four-time Academic All American, four-time Commissioner's Honor Roll member and the 2012 conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Nakken started 184 games for the Hornets and was a career .304 hitter, ranking among the program's top six players in six different Division 1 era categories, including home runs (19). Her 1,265 putouts are the most in school history, and she also ranks third with 115 runs scored.

She's worked in the Giants organization since 2014 and is currently responsible for developing, producing and directing a number of the organization's health and wellness initiatives and events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniasan francisco giantsmlbbaseballu.s. & worldcareersjobswomen
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News