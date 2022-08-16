$10K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspected Sauk Village mail thief

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspected Sauk Village Post Office mail thief.

U.S. postal inspectors said a man, pictured in the above video, walked into the Sauk Village Post Office just before noon on July 25.

He took mail and then ran from the post office, located at located at 5 Surrey Brook Plaza. The suspect was seen traveling east after the incident.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with a lion logo and matching athletic shorts.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-877-876-2455.