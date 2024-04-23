Group wanted for robbing at least 3 stores on Northwest Side: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find the people wanted for robbing multiple stores on the Northwest Side.
Video released by CPD shows a man behind the counter at one store, swiping bottles of liquor and cigarettes off the shelves.
Police say the group has hit three stores since last week along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-7394.
