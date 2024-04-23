Group wanted for robbing at least 3 stores on Northwest Side: VIDEO

The police department said a group is responsible for at least three Chicago robberies along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.

The police department said a group is responsible for at least three Chicago robberies along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.

The police department said a group is responsible for at least three Chicago robberies along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.

The police department said a group is responsible for at least three Chicago robberies along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find the people wanted for robbing multiple stores on the Northwest Side.

Video released by CPD shows a man behind the counter at one store, swiping bottles of liquor and cigarettes off the shelves.

Police say the group has hit three stores since last week along Cicero Avenue between Fullerton and Irving Park.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

4800 block of North Milwaukee Ave on April 17 at 10:40 p.m.

4800 block of West Fullerton Ave on April 18 at 10:26 p.m.

4000 block of North Cicero Ave on April 20 at 8:48 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood