Man accused of sexually abusing woman, spitting coffee in her face in West Garfield Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo of a man accused of sexually abusing a woman on the city's West Side.

The man allegedly attacked a woman on March 14 at about 8:45 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 100 block of South Pulaski Road.

Investigators said the suspect approached the victim, sexually abused her and spit coffee in her face. He then left the scene, walking southbound on Pulaski.

Police said the suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old. He was last seen wearing navy blue Cubs jacket with "Wrigleyville" on the back, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe on the side, white gym shoes and a black skull cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 312-746-8251.

