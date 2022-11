How to protect yourself from scammers impersonating government workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Indiana attorney general recently issued an alert about scammers impersonating government workers, so here's a quick tip on how to beware of the government imposter scam.

It typically starts with a call, text, or email that can ultimately end up in a devastating financial loss. Their goal is to fool you and get your money.

Tips to avoid scam:

Don't wire money, use gift cards or cryptocurrency to pay someone who says they're with the government.

Don't trust your caller ID. Your caller ID might show the government agency's real phone number, but caller ID can be faked.

Don't click on links in emails or text messages from strangers or anyone saying they are from the government

Go with your gut. If you suspect fraudulent activity, delete the message ort hang up the phone