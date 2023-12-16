Do this to avoid charity scams this holiday season

Donating to a local charity this holiday season? Beware of fraudulent charities looking to scam innocent victims.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do this to avoid charity scams this holiday season

Here's a quick tip for donations this holiday season.

You need to be extra cautious about charity scams now, according to Truman Charities which helps dozens of organizations raise money.

To make sure your money is going to a good place, use an online tool like Charity Navigator https://www.charitynavigator.org/ or the Better Business Bureau's give.org www.give.org to help you find trusted organizations.

Remember that all charities should have a financial tab or annual report on their website that breaks down where funds are going.

And never feel pressured to give money to someone before doing your own research.