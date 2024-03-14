FBI releases new photos of Schaumburg bank robbery suspect with 'emo-style' hair, blonde streak

North suburban police and FBI are searching for an armed suspect after a bank robbery Wednesday at a US Bank on South Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has shared more photos Thursday of an armed suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery last week in the north suburbs.

The robbery happened March 6 at a US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg, police said.

New photos show the suspect, who has an unpigmented patch of white or blonde hair, possibly from piebaldism. The hair is in an "emo" style, the FBI said.

The FBI has initially shared photos of the armed suspect inside the bank. He fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles and a black mask during the robbery. He was carrying a black Under Armour backpack and is armed with a handgun, and he is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Schaumburg police and the FBI said.

Detectives and FBI continue to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

No further information was immediately available.