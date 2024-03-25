'Little Rascals' given fake money during alleged Texas bank robbery, grandmother says

The woman, who did not want to give her name, identified herself as the grandmother of the boys, ages 11 and 16, who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in north Harris County last week. Only ABC13 spoke to the woman on how her grandsons were caught.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, identified herself as the grandmother of the boys, ages 11 and 16, who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in north Harris County last week. Only ABC13 spoke to the woman on how her grandsons were caught.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, identified herself as the grandmother of the boys, ages 11 and 16, who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in north Harris County last week. Only ABC13 spoke to the woman on how her grandsons were caught.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, identified herself as the grandmother of the boys, ages 11 and 16, who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in north Harris County last week. Only ABC13 spoke to the woman on how her grandsons were caught.

HOUSTON -- The grandmother of two of the so-called "little rascals" bank robbery suspects said the teller gave the trio "play money" when they allegedly robbed a north Harris County, Texas bank last week.

The woman, who did not want to give her name, identified herself as the grandmother of two of the boys, ages 11 and 16. A third boy, who is 12 years old, was also involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

She told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK how her grandsons were caught.

The woman said she was the relative who called when she saw the children's photos online.

It was March 14, during the boys' spring break, when, in an effort to identify them, the FBI posted photos of the trio, calling them "little rascals."

SEE ALSO: Parents of boy bank robbers dubbed as 'little rascals' turned them in, HCSO says

Once the juveniles were identified, KTRK blurred their faces.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 p.m. that day, they passed a threatening note to a teller at a Wells Fargo, which is 5 miles from where they live. Then they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The grandmother scoffed at that allegation.

"What money? The play money the lady gave them?" she said.

The sheriff's office said the third boy was caught when he was handled by law enforcement following a weapons call and was recognized. All three were charged with robbery by threat. The grandmother said they were not armed during the bank robbery.

"None of the kids had guns. I don't know where they got that," she said.

The grandmother told KTRK that two of the three young suspects remain in juvenile detention, and that this is the first time her grandsons have been in trouble.

She is hopeful it is their last.

"It really hurts me to talk about it," she said. "They learned a lesson, ma'am."

Because they are juveniles, authorities said names and additional information will not be released.