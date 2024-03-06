WATCH LIVE

Police search for suspect in Schaumburg bank robbery

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10:16PM
North suburban police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Wednesday at a US Bank on South Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in the north suburbs.

An armed robbery took place around 1:25 p.m. at a US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg, police said.

The suspect in the bank robbery was a man wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles and a black mask. He was carrying a black Under Armour backpack and is armed with a handgun, and he is approximately 6 feet tall, Schaumburg police said.

People and businesses in the area have been asked to shelter in place, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Detectives are investigating the robbery and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to contact police.

No further information was immediately available.

