100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. hosts 20th annual college scholarship fair

Free Registration, over 200 Colleges and Universities across the U.S interact with Students and Parents

(PRESS RELEASE) -- The 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. (100 BMC) host their 20th Annual College Scholarship Fair (CSF) on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road., Chicago, IL 60608.

Registration is free and open to all high school students; juniors and seniors are strongly encouraged to bring their high school transcripts, college entrance exam scores, letters of recommendation, personal essays and resumes. Students and Parents must register online: www.100bmc.org.

The 100 BMC CSF has become the premier event of its kind in the Midwest, attracting over 200 colleges and universities and attended by approximately 4,000 students, parents, teachers and partners in education. Students come from Chicago, and surrounding suburbs, downstate Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and as far as Florida.

Over the previous nineteen years that the 100 BMC has hosted the CSF, the event has helped enable participating colleges and universities to provide millions of dollars in scholarships and grants, and thousands of college acceptances to attending high school students. Parents, teachers, and other stakeholders in the lives of students are also invited and encouraged to participate.

Since its inception in 1994, the 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. (100 BMC), a not-for-profit organization, has taken on the mission to help improve the quality of life and enhance educational opportunities for young students throughout the Greater Chicago area. Their mission is achieved through mentoring programs which focus on their "Four for the Future" community outreach initiative which comprise mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic development.

For interview requests, media accreditation or for further info contact Shuwn Hayes at (708) 870-6572.