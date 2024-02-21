Board of Education could vote to remove all SROs Thursday; some Chicago Public Schools push back

At Michele Clark Magnet High School, many know the school resource officer, or SRO, by name

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At Michele Clark Magnet High School, many know the school resource officer, or SRO, by name.

While Chicago Public Schools report some CPS schools removed their police officers, Clark is among the Local School Councils that voted to keep its SRO.

"You have interactions with the kids and the resource officer, so they get to learn that not all cops, guys who wear badges, are not bad folks. A lot of them are great folks, and they can come in and have conversations about things going on in the neighborhood," said the Rev. Henry McDavid, Local School Councils chairman for Michele Clark.

On Thursday, the Chicago Board of Education will vote on a safety plan, which would remove all SROs next year.

McDavid is also the grandfather of a Clark student.

"It is just so tremendously short-sighted because now you are putting dollars before kids, because the bottom line is what's it's all about," he said.

Cachetta Potts, the Austin Community Action Council chair and president, also coordinates a science, technology, engineering and math program in the community. She said the presence of the officer on campus helps to repair distrust between Black and brown communities and police.

"We know what we are up against, but we are not backing down," Potts said. "Why wouldn't we want that to continue to allow that thrive in communities where that doesn't often exist?"

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement, saying in part the updated Whole School Safety Plan policy "promises to elevate the policies, practices and resources that support the physical, emotional, and relational safety of all staff and students in our schools ... and will expand on some of the current school-level work, including wrap-around supports, restorative justice, healing-centered practices, reengagement strategies, and facility needs."

Earlier Wednesday, some stakeholders on the West Side held a press conference opposing the plan to drop SROs.

Cata Trass' granddaughter attends Michele Clark.

"How dare you, Board of Education, make a unilateral decision against what the needs and wants of communities are. How dare you!" she said.

Public comment is expected on this topic Thursday before the Board votes.