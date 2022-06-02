Police investigating shooting threat at North Chicago school after video posted to social media

NORTH CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting threat at North Chicago Community High School that was posted on social media Thursday, according to officials.In a message to parents, District 187 said it's trying to identify the person seen in the threatening video, which was sent to a student.Investigators are still assessing whether that threat at the north suburban school is credible. At this point, the district said the plan is for all schools to be open Friday.