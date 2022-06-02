NORTH CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting threat at North Chicago Community High School that was posted on social media Thursday, according to officials.
In a message to parents, District 187 said it's trying to identify the person seen in the threatening video, which was sent to a student.
RELATED: 10-year-old boy arrested for alleged mass shooting threat, texts about school violence, police say
Investigators are still assessing whether that threat at the north suburban school is credible. At this point, the district said the plan is for all schools to be open Friday.
ALSO SEE: Chicago middle school students walk out over safety after student made threatening drawing
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Police investigating shooting threat at North Chicago school after video posted to social media
SCHOOL THREAT
TOP STORIES
Show More