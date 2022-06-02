school threat

Police investigating shooting threat at North Chicago school after video posted to social media

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police investigating school shooting threat at north suburban school

NORTH CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting threat at North Chicago Community High School that was posted on social media Thursday, according to officials.

In a message to parents, District 187 said it's trying to identify the person seen in the threatening video, which was sent to a student.

Investigators are still assessing whether that threat at the north suburban school is credible. At this point, the district said the plan is for all schools to be open Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
