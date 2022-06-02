Grayslake 8th grader Sahasrad Sateesh competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8th grader from Illinois has advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals Thursday night.Sahasrad Sateesh of Grayslake attends Lake Forest Country Day School.He made it to the top 12 by spelling paleiform correctly. That means chaffy or scaly, by the way.In last year's competition, Sateesh finished in a tie for 21at place.Sateesh also enjoys practicing karate, having received multiple awards in tournaments. He also created a piece of artwork about the first National Spelling Bee champion, Frank Neuhauser.A total of 234 spellers have taken part in this year's competition. LeVar Burton will host the finals.