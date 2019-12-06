Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed educator at St. Michael School in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Orland Park continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed an educator and injured a long-time teacher.

Police say they have many strong leads in the case and plan to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on the investigation.

"We have gathered and will continue to gather multiple videos from stores, field cameras in the area. We have significant leads already that we are working on," said Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy. "All we can say right now is that it's a 'light vehicle', we have to do a lot of enhancement, a lot of stores were closed at the time."

Margaret "Rone" Leja, 61, was killed and fellow teacher Liz Kosteck was seriously injured as they walked in the Orland Square Mall parking lot Wednesday night.

They had just left a staff Christmas party at a restaurant. The driver of a light-colored vehicle hit them and sped away.

"I was absolutely shocked, and I honestly couldn't believe it," said Maureen Morrissey, assistant principal of St. Michael's school. "I mean, we were literally just together ten minutes prior."

At St. Michael School, where Leja was a technology coach, blue ribbons honor her memory. She previously worked at Marian Catholic High School and did pioneering work as an educator...

"She taught physics here," said Steve Tortorello, Marian Catholic HS principal. "She was the first teacher in our engineering program here, helped us pilot that. So she was always very passionate."

Police have been working to enhance video from several cameras at the mall. They are urging the driver who did this to come forward

Read the full St. Michael School message below:

Good evening,

It is with great sadness and shock that I send this message. This evening after our Parish Christmas party Mrs. Kosteck and Ms. Leja were walking to their cars and were struck by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital and while Mrs. Kosteck sustained injuries, Ms. Leja passed away. The faculty and parish priests are currently at Silver Cross hospital gathered in prayer for our colleagues.

In light of this event, we will have a 9 am start tomorrow, Thursday. Because of this, there will be no morning bus service. Our faculty is grieving the loss of their dear friend and colleague and will be gathering privately before school opens.

Upon the children's arrival, we will have a prayer service led by Fr, Frank.

We ask for your prayers in this time of sorrow. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day.

If you were in the area and witnessed anything or have any information on the offending vehicle/driver please contact the Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111 or crimetips@orlandpark.org.
