Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities to close from Jan. 3-17

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that driver services facilities would close in January due to COVID.
The facilities will be closed from January 3-17 and reopen on January 18.
Online transactions at ilsos.gov will continue for services including:
-Renewing a license plate sticker.
-Renewing a driver's license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
-Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card.
-Obtaining a driver record abstract.
-Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases," said White. "The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions."
The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.
All driver's license and ID card expiration dates have ben extended until March 31, 2022.
