driving

Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities closed for extra week due to COVID

Most drivers services offered online, Secretary of State Jesse White says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(FILE) Sample of an Illinois driver's license.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that driver services facilities would remain closed for an extra week due to COVID cases in Illinois.

The facilities were originally closed from January 3-17, but will now remain closed through January 24. Facilities operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on January 25.

Online transactions at ilsos.gov will continue for services including:

-Renewing a license plate sticker.
-Renewing a driver's license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
-Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card.
-Obtaining a driver record abstract.

-Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

All driver's license and ID card expiration dates have been extended until March 31, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveillinoiscoronavirus illinoisdrivingdrivercovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVING
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
IL secretary of state extends driver's license expiration date
Roz Varon's 1 Tank Trips
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
IL reports 37,048 new COVID cases, 142 deaths
Chicago man wanted in woman's murder outside Midlothian bar
Chicago bank president made it look like alderman paid loan: plea
Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less virulent
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood
Show More
Oath Keepers leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations
2 boys, 14, fatally shot in separate Chicago shootings on same day
Pritzker sends help as IL COVID hospitalizations hit record high
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
More TOP STORIES News