Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities closed for extra week due to COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that driver services facilities would remain closed for an extra week due to COVID cases in Illinois.
The facilities were originally closed from January 3-17, but will now remain closed through January 24. Facilities operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on January 25.
Online transactions at ilsos.gov will continue for services including:
-Renewing a license plate sticker.
-Renewing a driver's license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
-Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card.
-Obtaining a driver record abstract.
-Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.
All driver's license and ID card expiration dates have been extended until March 31, 2022.
