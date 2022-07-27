8-month-old boy killed when semi trailer crashes into Wisconsin home, sheriff's office says

Video shows police investigating the scene where a semi crashed into a home, killing an 8-month-old boy.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. -- An 8-month-old boy was killed when a semi trailer crashed into a home in Winnebago County Monday.

"Tragically, one occupant inside the home died at the scene of the crash, an 8-month-old baby boy," a statement the sheriff's office said.

The boy's name was not released.

At about 6:03 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a semi traveling south on I-41 had veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house at Green Valley Road.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Green Valley Road was closed between State Highway 76 and County Highway GG for over 10 hours.

Officials did not say what caused the driver to veer off the road.