3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

Chicago police said doughnut shop at Cermak, Western sustained damage to its windows
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.

Witnesses said that, after the crash, two male suspects and one female suspect fled the vehicle.

By about 7 a.m., the car involved appeared to have been removed, but the store sustained some major visible damage.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday.

Detectives are investigating.

