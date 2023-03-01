Semi truck accident: Turano bread truck carrying hamburger buns engulfed in flames on I-55

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Turano bread truck caught fire southbound on Interstate 55 at Route 6 Wednesday at approximately 5:51 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

ABC7 Chicago team members said the truck looked fully loaded, carrying a load of hamburger buns.

Chopper 7 HD captured the aftermath, which included large plumes of white smoke and fire extinguishing chemicals on the roadway.

State police said the truck driver acted fast to separate the trailer from the tractor after realizing the trailer was on fire. The driver walked away safely and no other injuries are reported.

Police say that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The semi fire caused a 4-mile backup on I-55. The right lane is blocked due to the trailer being unloaded. Only the left lane is open and the delays on SB I-55 are from US 52 to US 6.