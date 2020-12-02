Semi-truck rolls off I-94 after collision; inbound Bishop Ford reopens, Stony Island southbound closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A semi-tanker truck rolled off of Bishop Ford expressway and down a steep embankment shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.The truck northbound on I-94 collided with a car near 103rd Street, causing the tanker to separate from the cab. This cab was hanging off a bridge and the tanker landed onto a ramp below.The driver was serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the University of Chicago hospital.The load carried by the truck was dry. It was contained but officials have been working to clear the area.The inbound Bishop Ford reopened, but Stony Island Avenue southbound remains closed at 103rd Street.