One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in west suburbs, police department says

Traffic was impacted on North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue as police investigate the deadly scene.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a semi-truck struck a pedestrian in the west suburbs, according to police.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park.

Chopper 7 captured how the police investigation was impacting traffic at about 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The identities of the victim and driver have not been released.

This is a developing story.

