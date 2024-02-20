One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in west suburbs, police department says

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a semi-truck struck a pedestrian in the west suburbs, according to police.
The incident happened near the intersection of North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park.
Chopper 7 captured how the police investigation was impacting traffic at about 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
The identities of the victim and driver have not been released.
This is a developing story.
SEE ALSO: Scammers file fake federal tax return with H&R Block online, try to steal family's $10K refund