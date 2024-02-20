WATCH LIVE

One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in west suburbs, police department says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 6:27PM
Traffic was impacted on North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue as police investigate the deadly scene.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a semi-truck struck a pedestrian in the west suburbs, according to police.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park.

Chopper 7 captured how the police investigation was impacting traffic at about 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The identities of the victim and driver have not been released.

This is a developing story.

