Munster, Ind. senior citizen attacked, robbed at gunpoint by 2 men

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A male senior citizen was robbed and attacked at gunpoint by two men in Munster, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.The victim was walking on Camellia near Elmwood Drive at around 4:23 p.m. when he saw a black Jeep SUV drive past him westbound, according to Munster Police.The victim told police the vehicle stopped next to him as he turned to on Elmwood Drive.A man then got out of the passenger side of the SUV and demanded the victim's wallet at gunpoint, police said.Police said the driver, also armed with a gun, then got out and struck the victim several times in the head and pushed him to the ground.The suspects then took off with the victim's wallet, police said.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Munster Police Department's Investigations Unit at 219-836-6678.