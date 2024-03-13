Hoffman Estates high school students help Schaumburg senior citizens learn to use technology

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- From face-timing to surfing social media, some north suburban senior citizens got a hands-on lesson Wednesday on how to keep up with current technology.

The teachers in the technology tutorial that spanned generations were high schoolers from Hoffman Estates.

Bonnie Evans, 83, got some pointers from Conant High School junior Kareem Hamidof, 17. Evans considers herself tech savvy, but admits she still struggles with some current technology.

For Hamidof and those of his generation, working with phones, laptops and technology in general is second nature. For many senior citizens that is not the case.

"Smart phones have so much going on," 82-year-old Craig Foster said. "The kids have kept up with it, but it's so hard for older folks to incorporate new facts."

"It's a duty of our generation," Hamidof said. "We're always helping our parents, grandparents with technology problems."

The students set up a table in the middle of the lobby of the senior home. Everyone was invited to bring their questions, and there were lots of them.

"For many of them, it's a way to connect with families," Conant High School Technology Chair Paul Kim said. "And if we can assist in any way, we'd love to do that."

For the students, much of the technology comes naturally.

"I love the fact they're coming here and willing to spend the time to come and talk with us," 78-year-old Bev Johnson said.

The lessons were mutually beneficial. The seniors hope even as they are learning technology, they are passing along a bit of knowledge to the younger generations as well.

The teens grew up with phones connected to them 24/7. They realize the older generations need a little help getting used to that.

"This was like a group of people excluded from technology," Conant High School senior Anvith Kotha said. "We wanted to change that."

Wednesday was the group's first visit, and they're planning on making the event a regular thing.

