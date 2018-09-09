Several Tucson-area hospitals receive bomb threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) --
Several Tucson-area hospitals received the same bomb threat Saturday morning.

Banner-University Medical Center, Tucson Medical Center, Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, Banner-University Medical Center South Campus, and Northwest Medical Center are all on the list of hospitals that have gotten the threat.

Tucson Police say there have been no lockdowns or evacuations on Saturday. The threats appear to be from the same person.

TPD is looking into who is making these calls.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the number calling the hospitals appears to be coming from Mexico. They sent a deputy to NW Medical Center Saturday morning, who did not find anything suspicious.

PCSD also says the FBI is looking into this as a hoax.

TMC says their security is conducting an investigation and a search through each department.

Banner Health sent KGUN9 a statement in response to the threat:

"Patient safety is a top priority and we are currently assessing the situation. Patient care and hospital operations are continuing uninterrupted. We will provide further updates, if necessary."

St. Joseph's Hospital went into lockdown Friday night for the same threat but has since come out of lockdown status.

