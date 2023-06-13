A disturbing assault near the University of California Irvine was caught on video and police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect.

Video shows man following woman before assaulting her near college campus

IRVINE, Calif. -- A disturbing assault near a Southern California college was caught on video and police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, June 10. The suspect in the video, who was seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts, followed the victim before restraining and groping her from behind near the University of California Irvine, police said.

Investigators say the woman was doing exercise laps in a nearby parking lot. The video shows the woman making a turn and the moment she does, the suspect turns as well.

Moments later, he races up behind her, grabbing her and groping her. Police said he fled the scene in a white Nissan Sentra vehicle.

The suspect is being described as a white man in his early 20s with reddish, brown hair. Police said he's about 5 foot 10 or 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt with black shorts and black flip-flop sandals.

Detectives believe he's driving a white Nissan Sentra 4-door vehicle with a spoiler.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Detective Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email: mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.