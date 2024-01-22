WATCH LIVE

Man sexually assaults woman inside Lake View residence after breaking through door, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 1:49AM
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man beat and sexually assaulted a woman Saturday night after breaking through the door of her North Side residence.

The crime happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old female victim was inside her residence a man breached through the door, police said.

The offender entered, and he battered and sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The man was arrested, police said. Charges are pending for the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

