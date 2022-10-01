15-year-old girl drugged, sexually assaulted near North Side bike path, Chicago police say

Teen drugged with unknown substance after drinking cup of water, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was drugged and sexually assaulted near a bike path Friday night on Chicago's North Side.

It happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. not far from DePaul College Prep.

According to Chicago police, the teen was under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking a cup of water. She was then led into the area by an unknown male offender, who sexually assaulted her, police said.

The girl was found and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.