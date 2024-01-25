17-year-old Shane Pryor was in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris

Philadelphia police questioning person who may have picked up teen murder suspect after escape

The family of the woman he is accused of murdering in 2020 is speaking out and said his escape is retraumatizing for them.

PHILADELPHIA -- A male who authorities believe picked up a teen murder suspect after he escaped from an emergency room parking lot at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is currently being questioned by Philadelphia police.

Shane Pryor, 17, who was in custody for a 2020 murder, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand at the center. It is not known how the injury occurred.

New video released Thursday shows Pryor moments after he escaped from the parking lot in University City in Philadelphia.

At about 11:55 a.m., he was seen on surveillance video in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building, which is located across the street from the main hospital, according to U.S. Marshals. Pryor asked an employee to use a phone and, after being denied, he left.

By 12:29 p.m., investigators believe Pryor obtained a ride out of University City.

On Wednesday night, police stopped a tan Ford Fusion in the city's Germantown section at Wakefield Street and Logan Avenue in relation to the case. One of the people in the car is the person who is currently being questioned by police, Action News has learned.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Pryor's arrest is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Shane Pryor is a dangerous and desperate individual and we will use every available resource to bring him back into custody," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal. "Anyone who is found assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS.

How Pryor escaped

He was not handcuffed when he fled, police said, and it wasn't known whether he was able to get out of his restraints or if he wasn't restrained at all.

Police say Pryor was last seen heading from the area of 34th and Spruce streets to University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

Pryor was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, socks and slides. Police say he may have since taken off the sweatshirt.

He is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

"We know from our investigation so far, looking at a lot of video, that he was able to go in and out of a few buildings in this area," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters. "Pryor was seen talking to people "asking for a phone ... whatever he could do to leave the area."

Police were searching the buildings and using canines to search large multi-level parking garages, but no lockdowns had been imposed, he said. Officers were also checking the homes of his relatives in other parts of the city, Vanore said.

Defense attorney Paul DiMaio said his client "has always maintained his innocence," even in his initial statement to police. He said a judge in December denied a bid to have the case moved back to juvenile court, which could have something to do with his client's decision to flee.

"He may have felt he wasn't going to get a fair shake," DiMaio said, adding, "He needs to turn himself in and he needs to do whatever we need to do to fight this case."

Pryor's mother is also urging her son to turn himself in.

"Just turn yourself in so it don't get any worse than it has to be... mommy is fighting for you, I'll always be fighting for you," she said.

In court documents, detectives allege Pryor fatally shot Tanya Harris in an alleyway in Holmesburg in October 2020. They go on to say that during initial interviews, Pryor told police he solicited the victim for sex but that the woman was shot by another man.

Now, Harris' family is speaking out and said his escape is re-traumatizing for them.

The 17-year-old inmate escaped while being transported by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand at the center. It not known how the injury occurred.

He was just 14 years old when he was taken into custody and charged with murder. He has been awaiting trial since.

Pryor's mother says the teen got scared when the courts decided in December 2023 that he'd be tried as an adult.

"He called. He said, 'I'm never gonna see you again. They are going to try me as an adult,' and he's terrified," said Pryor's mother, who didn't want to be identified.

Harris' sister says this escape is a major blow.

"My family is going through it and it's like my sister is murdered a second time," said Harris' sister. "Everyone -- my nephews, nieces -- it's so hard right now. We just wish we could find this fugitive and go to court. It's been three years."

Harris' sister went on to say that if Pryor was innocent in the killing of her sister, he should turn himself in and clear his name in court.