Mark Cuban, 'Shark Tank' guest talk show's COVID-era, Bears leaving Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, compared the Chicago Bears' plans to build a new stadium at Arlington Park to the Chicago Cubs' location in Wrigleyville.Cuban said people didn't go to Wrigley Field for the games "for a while," and instead "went for everything around it.""It's not just about being in the stadium, it's about what's happening around it," Cuban said. "I think the Bears are going to look at those opportunities and Chicago will be loud and clear about what they think about that move if they decide to make it."Cuban, who went to school in Indian said he's familiar with the entrepreneurial spirit Midwesterners have, noting that "there's that attitude of hard work gets the job done."Cuban added that "Shark Tank" has faced major shifts since he appeared in front of the "sharks," including impact from the COVID-19 pandemic."The deals got bigger and crazier and more dramatic," Cuban said. "And now with the pandemic, we've seen a lot of innovation created out of people's homes and basements and garages."Cuban explained why he chose to partner with the "sharks.""I'm living out my own version of the American dream," Cuban said. "I think what Shark Tank is about is providing people that opportunity that otherwise they wouldn't have."New "Shark Tank" guest entrepreneur Emma Grede said she is looking for passionate, purposeful founder who "lives and breathes their idea" and is "making the right decision.""As a woman of color and a leader, I just wanted to make sure I could fund and be involved with founders that otherwise would just completely miss out," Grede said.