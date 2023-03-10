Chicago mom appears on 'Shark Tank' to pitch Pluie, a self-sanitizing changing table

Chicago mom Addie Gundry talks about her swim in the "Shark Tank" to pitch Pluie, a self-sanitizing diaper changing table.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mom took a swim in the "Shark Tank" to make her pitch for Pluie, the first self-sanitizing baby changing table.

Addie Gundry invented Pluie after her own experience changing diapers in dirty places. Over 40,000 companies apply to be on the show each year, and Pluie was one of only about 100 to make the cut.

Gundry joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to chat about what it was like pitching her product to the sharks.

"There's a reason it's called 'Shark Tank,' I'll tell you that much," Gundry said. "It's a lot of pressure. You better know your stuff."

While their pitch was edited down for television, Gundry revealed they were in front of the sharks for about an hour.

"We don't even know what will air tonight, so it will be really fun to watch it live tonight with you!" Gundry said.

You can find Pluie in 20 states across the country and at many locations in Chicago, including Guaranteed Rate Field. Click here to see a full list of locations.

Tune in to watch her Pluie pitch on Friday night's episode of "Shark Tank" airing at 7 p.m. CT on ABC7.