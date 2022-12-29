Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'

Nance Grimaldi's Shear Fashion Beauty Salon will close its doors for good in far northwest suburban Libertyville. She's retiring as she turns 75.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- After spending more than five decades as a beautician and hairdresser, stylist Nance Grimaldi has finally decided put down her shears and hang up her smock.

"It's been 53 years, but it seems like yesterday," she said.

On December 31st, Grimaldi's Shear Fashion Beauty will close its doors for good in far northwest suburban Libertyville. She's retiring as she turns 75.

"For me, it's just the satisfaction," Grimaldi said. "It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it."

Grimaldi followed her mother, who was a hairdressing instructor in Chicago, into the beauty business. After graduating from cosmetology school, she worked at salons in the western suburbs.

In 1969, a 21-year-old Grimaldi and her 24-year-old accountant husband Vito moved to Libertyville for his work.

Soon after that, she landed a job at Shear Fashion. The owner eventually asked her to buy the shop, and she did.

Grimaldi's clients are heartbroken she's saying goodbye.

"I didn't say anything because I didn't know what to say," friend and client Joyce Schmitt said. "I think I cried."

At a recent village board meeting the town recognized the Grimaldis for their commitment to the community. Nance has been known to do the hair of customers who were in the hospital and also works with a local funeral home to bring peace to grieving families.

As for what she's going to miss most, Grimaldi said: "The people, definitely, it's the people."

She'll take her final client Saturday afternoon, knowing it will be emotional when she locks up the shop for the last time, ready to start a new chapter in her life.

"It's been a good run, and not everyone can say that," Grimaldi said.