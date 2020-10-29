shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium 'Action Days' let volunteers clean up Chicago's beaches, forest preserves

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Shedd Aquarium

This Monday, May 30, 2005 file photo shows a mounted Chicago police officer and visitors outside the Shedd Aquarium on the city's lakefront. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium will hold four "Action Days" so Chicago area residents can get out in nature this fall and winter, despite dropping temperatures.

In the socially distanced workdays, community members can volunteer their time to clean up and restore natural spaces in the Chicago area.

In November and December, the Action Days will take place at four different beach and Forest Preserve locations in the area, including 63rd Street Beach, Calumet Park Beach, Bob Mann Woods and Skokie Lagoons.

Action Days activities include shoreline litter pickup and removal of invasive plant species.

Space is limited to ensure social distancing for volunteers and staff. For more information visit the Shedd Aquarium website. Volunteers can sign up by emailing Actiondays@sheddaquarium.com.

Upcoming Action Days:



Calumet Park Beach


Beach Cleanup:
Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (costumes welcome)

Bob Mann Woods



Forest Restoration and Invasive Species Removal:
Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday November 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

63rd Street Beach


Beach Cleanup and Seed Collection:

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Skokie Lagoons


Forest Restoration and Invasive Species Removal:
Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, December from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
