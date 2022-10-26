The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is asking for help naming new baby sea otters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is asking for help naming one of their new baby otters.

For one week only, the aquarium will hold a vote to give otters 926 and 929 names as they join the rest of the rescued otter population on exhibit in the Abbott Oceanarium.

The animal care team will vote internally to name otter 926, but are hosting a digital vote to name otter 929.

Both otters are nine-month-old females that were discovered separately on the coast of California with no mother or adult otters in sight at just a couple weeks old, according to Shedd officials.

Both were rescued by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and cared for at the Aquarium of the Pacific for months before making their way to Chicago.

Since their arrival, the juvenile otters have been living behind the scenes as they acclimate to their new caretakers and surroundings.

Both otters have since been introduced to the otter habitat at the Shedd and have been occasionally seen by guests, officials said.

Shedd caretakers have prepared a short list of names for the public to vote on. Each name corresponds to a location along the coast of California where the sea otters can be found.

The names for consideration are:

Jade: named after Jade Cove located in the southern area of Big Sur in California

Sunny: named after Sunset Beach next to Asilomar Beach in California

Willow: named after Willow Creek Picnic Area and Beach in Monterey County, California

The public can vote as many times as they'd like using the poll starting Wednesday. Voting will close on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Shedd Aquarium plans to announce the names for Otters 926 and 929 on Nov. 1.m., but fans can stay tuned on Shedd's social media accounts for updates, as well as other otter content.