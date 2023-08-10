Shedd Aquarium offering free evenings for Illinois residents on Tuesdays, Thursdays in August

The Shedd Aquarium is hosting free admission nights on Tuesdays and THursdays for the rest of August for Illinois residents.

Advance tickets are required for Night Dives: Illinois Resident Free Evenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a good month for a trip to the Shedd Aquarium.

Thursday is the first day of free admission if you're an Illinois resident.

It's all part of a new series at Shedd called "Night Dives."

You can check out beluga whales, penguins and sea lions through the rest of the month on Tuesday and Thursday nights, which are August 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31.

Residents can receive free admission from 5-9 p.m., with the last entry at 7 p.m.

Tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit the Shed Aquarium's website.