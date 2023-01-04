Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023

Advance reservations required; no tickets will be available onsite with $3 transaction fee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have several chances to visit Shedd Aquarium for free in 2023 as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.

Tickets must be secured ahead of a visit online at the Shedd's website. A $3 transaction fee applies to all Illinois Resident Free Day tickets reserved online.

Shedd has announced the following will be free days for Illinois residents:

-Thursday, Jan. 12 & Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

-Saturday, Jan. 14 & Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

-Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (MLK Day)

-February every week starting Feb. 7 from Tuesday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Shedd will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 for annual routine maintenance.

All adults must show proof of residency in person when redeeming tickets at a discounted rate.