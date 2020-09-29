shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium free days return in October with 11 dates for Illinois residents

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have 12 chances to visit the Shedd Aquarium for free during the month of October as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.

The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.

Johnny Ford with the Shedd Aquarium joined ABC7 live on Tuesday morning to talk about what guests can expect when they return.

Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit. Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.

All adults will have to provide proof of in state residency when redeeming the tickets.

Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.
