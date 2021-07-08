CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 is taking you behind the scenes at Shedd Aquarium all summer long with out multi-part series, "An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium."
Now, for the 12th and final episode, we want you to vote for the episode topic, choosing between three options: Unexpected, Prehistoric or Rescued Animals.
Vote here: https://woobox.com/z8uovv
This series is giving viewers the chance to observe first-hand the work that Shedd does. Previous episodes have covered a wide range of issues at the aquarium, from breeding programs to geriatric medical care, in-the-field research to animal enrichment and training. Watch every episode of the series on our landing page for "An Ocean on the Lake," as well as ABC 7 Chicago's Connected TV App on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AppleTV, and Roku.
Fan Vote: What do you want to be the last episode of Chicago Shedd Aquarium series?
3 options are Unexpected, Prehistoric and Rescued Animals
SHEDD AQUARIUM
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News